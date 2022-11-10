BJYM Protests Outside TVM Civic Office Over Mayor's Alleged Letter; Demands Sacking

A massive clash broke out between the workers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and police personnel after a protest was held outside the corporation office demanding the resignation of the Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram. The protest came after the country's youngest Mayor Arya Rajendran was alleged of nepotism.

According to the sources, multiple shots of tear gas and water cannons were used by the Thiruvananthapuram police to disperse the protesters. Meanwhile, the BJYM workers claimed that they were holding a peaceful protest outside the corporation office. Further, the workers claimed that the police has not initiated any inquiry into the matter.

#BREAKING | BJP protests in Thiruvananthapuram. Massive showdown as tear gas and water cannons being used by the police to disperse the protestors. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/RUcGvgSHvX — Republic (@republic) November 10, 2022

Notably, the protests were being carried out against Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran after it was claimed that she wrote a controversial letter to CPI(M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan in which she had asked him to prioritise the party cadres to be appointed in temporary posts in the civic body. Soon after the letter came to light, a huge political controversy erupted in Kerala with both Congress and BJP demanding her immediate sacking.

Mayor denies writing letter

After the controversy erupted, Mayor Arya Rajendran on November 6 denied that she wrote, signed or sent any letter for prioritising the CPI(M) cadres to be appointed in temporary posts in the civic body. She further stated that she had also given a complaint to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and requested him to order a probe into the matter. Meanwhile, the district secretary Anavoor Nagappan also denied receiving any such letter.

Calling the letter 'fake', she said, "Whether the letter or the letterhead or the signature is fake, original or forged has to be ascertained in the inquiry. That is why I have given a complaint to the Chief Minister requesting him for an inquiry into how the letter came into existence and what was the motive behind it."