BJYM Slams TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's 'communal' Remarks; Asks Her To Issue A Public Apology

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's (BJYM) Aroon Shah on Friday came down heavily on TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's statements slamming her for attempting to rake emotions and create a communal divide in poll-bound West Bengal. The BJYM leader's remarks come in response to the shocking statement by Jahan where she claimed that Muslims in the state would be in danger if BJP came to power in the soon-to-be-held assembly elections.

"I strongly condemn the statements passed by TMC MP Nusrat Jahan. The words she used like- 'Muslims would be in danger if BJP comes- she should choose her words carefully because, under the TMC rule, we have seen Kalia Chowk, Pathuria, Dhulagarh riots, and the issues being faced under her own constituency Basirhat.

"I remember how she herself was questioned when she went to a Shiv mandir during the elections, she should not try and create a divide between Hindu and Muslims using such horrible words. She should apologize to the nation for her attempts to create a divide in the country. If she does not apologize, her TMC government will soon be uprooted and kicked out of West Bengal," he added.

Jahan had previously also likened BJP to the COVID-19 virus calling them 'more dangerous than Corona'. "Keep your ears and eyes open because there are some people around you who are more dangerous than corona. Do you know what is more dangerous than corona? It is the BJP. Because they don't understand our culture, humanity, or our hard work," he had said.

Nusrat Jahan slammed over fake news

Earlier, the BJP had lashed out at Trinamool and its MP Nusrat Jahan slamming them for spreading false information over BJP chief JP Nadda's speech. The TMC targeted Nadda over his statement on Rabindranath Tagore claiming that he had said that Tagore was born in Vishwa Bharti.

Posting a video of Nadda's speech the BJP had clarified the instance where Nadda had invoked Tagore in his speech and said, "Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high, today the head is down and the people of Bengal are full of fear". Nobel laureate Tagore was born in Jorasanko (now in Bangladesh) in 1861 and he had founded Visva Bharati in 1921.

Stop spreading fake news @AITCofficial @nusratchirps! One can clearly hear Shri J P Nadda saying, “Visva-Bharati yaha hain”!



Not everyone is a barefaced liar like Pishi, who is caught lying every time on every issue!https://t.co/10mc2NhI0w pic.twitter.com/IWyLe1OHTZ — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) December 9, 2020

