In the aftermath of the shocking attack on Rakesh Tikait, his brother and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) President Naresh Tikait issued a statement holding the Karnataka Government responsible for the incident. Calling the ink attack ‘condemnable’, Naresh Tikait announced that farmers will hold a protest across the country and will also submit a memorandum to the District Magistrate in Karnataka.

“Government is responsible for the attack on Rakesh Tikait in Karnataka. Tomorrow, farmers will demonstrate across the country and give a memorandum to the DM at 11 AM. The incident with Rakesh Tikait is very condemnable, the accused should be punished,” said Naresh Tikait.

He added, “We were responsible that we did not let the matter escalate. We don't do any anti-India activities, then why did this happen to us? Security was the state's responsibility. We demand a probe into the incident. They did the same thing in Lakhimpur Kheri, and the UP government took strict action. But the countdown of this government has started. If there is a fight here, those who are BJP workers will be attacked first.”

Rakesh Tikait attacked with ink, assaulted with mic

The attack took place when Rakesh Tikait was addressing a press briefing to refute the allegations levelled by prominent farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar. In the video accessed by Republic TV, Tikait was seen seated at the venue when a group of people barged in. One person from the mob walked up to the stage and assaulted Rakesh Tikait with a press mic lying on the table. Shortly after, another person approached the table amidst the chaos and splattered ink on his face.

Following the incident, Tikait lashed out at the state police for not providing him with security and claimed that the police personnel were standing outside when the events unfolded. He also alleged that the attack was carried out in collusion between the local police and the BJP-led state government.

Bengaluru | No security has been provided by local police here. This has been done in collusion with the government: Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on ink attack on him pic.twitter.com/P5Jwcontc7 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV regarding the incident, Tikait said, "I don't know who they all are. I was doing a press conference, and they all came and started creating a ruckus. I am being hit by them, I am hurt. I don't know their names, I don't know about their organisation. They have targeted me. This is a conspiracy by the govt here, this should be probed. There was no police security. Police were standing outside, I couldn't see them inside."

