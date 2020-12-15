BKU Members Meet Agriculture Min; Extend Support To Farm Laws, To Highlight Benefits

Addressing the media after his meeting with members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan), Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has stated that the union members have extended their support to the three farm bills. Tomar has stated that during the meeting on Tuesday, the BKU leaders mentioned that there was a need for such agricultural reforms for a long time. Several farm unions from Haryana, Uttarakhand and now Uttar Pradesh have met the Union Minister and extended their support to the bills amid the ongoing nationwide stir against the same laws.

"Today, I met with leaders of BKU from Uttar Pradesh and they have supported all the three farm bills. They have extended their support to the government and the bills. They also said that they were waiting for such reforms since a long time and under Modi ji's leadership, they have been made. Several confusions have been created and hence, these people were also disillusioned," Narendra Tomar told media after his meeting on Tuesday.

"But when I explained it to them, they also supported the bills and also said that they will ensure that they highlight the benefits at the district level as well," he added.

READ | 'BJP Is The Tukde Tukde Gang': SAD Chief Launches Scathing Attack On The Government

Delhi: Members of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) meets Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at Krishi Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/HE92ASaExH — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

To block Chilla border on Wednesday

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers continue to protest at borders of the national capital as the agitation has entered its 20th day now. The leaders have strengthened their resolve and remain stern in their demand to repeal all the three farm laws. In their media interaction on Tuesday, union leaders announced that they will completely block the Chilla Border between Delhi and Noida on Wednesday. The agitating farmers will also pay homage to all the farmers that have died amid the ongoing protest on December 20 from 11 am to 1 pm. Farmer leader Rishipal said that one farmer has died every day on an average since the protest started in the last week of November.

READ | 'Kejriwal Sent 2 Bananas?': AAP Worker Thrown Out Of Farmers' Protest; BJP Posts Video

Farmers have expressed concerns over the abolishment of MSP, adding that the laws favour the corporates. On Monday, the Agriculture Minister met with MPs and MLAs from Haryana at the Krishi Bhavan whereas a delegation of Punjab BJP leaders, led by state president Ashwani Sharma met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Som Prakash.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has held six rounds of discussions with the farmers so far, but all have ended inconclusively. On Monday, Tomar informed that the Centre is deliberating with the union leaders over the next round of talks. Tomar is leading the negotiations with 40 farmer unions, along with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Som Parkash. On Monday, Tomar also met Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the way forward to end the deadlock.

READ | Anna Hazare Writes To Tomar, Warns Of Resuming 2019 Hunger Strike If Demands Are Not Met

READ | Union Leaders Allege Govt Stopping Farmers From Reaching Delhi, Threaten To Block Highways