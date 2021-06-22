'Black Dog That Barks': TMC's Madan Mitra Makes Shocking Remarks Against WB Governor

In a series of unsavory comments, TMC MLA Madan Mitra hit out at West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar calling him a 'black dog that barks.' Countering the Governor's comments holding the Trinamool Congress responsible for the political violence in the state, Madan Mitra dubbed him and the BJP as 'liars'. The TMC MLA remarked that Jagdeep Dhankhar who has been visiting different areas of West Bengal in the aftermath of the violence was shown black flags wherever he went because he was a 'black dog that barks.'

"There is no violence in Bengal. This Governor and the BJP are liars. We have full faith in the judiciary. We are moving with the course of laws. We cannot do hooliganism like the BJP," Madan Mitra said while speaking to news agency ANI.

"Dhankhar is fortunate enough that he was not wrapped with a black flag. Otherwise, people would have confused him with a black elephant. There is a saying that black dog barks. People think of Dhankhar as a black dog that barks. That is why black flags are shown wherever he goes. If it were a (movie) scene, a barking black dog would be shown. I urge people to show him yellow, red, and golden flags sometimes. Why is he shown black flags all the time as is shown to dogs?" Mitra added.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday embarked on a week-long visit to North Bengal. This came days after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid allegations of post-poll violence in the state and called for the restoration of peace. "I appeal to everyone to ensure that there is peace in West Bengal. The worst post-poll violence in the state continues unabated. I have been making an appeal to the government and to everyone that this is an occasion for all of us to believe in democracy, the constitution, and rule of law," he said after the meeting.

Calcutta HC pulls up TMC

Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court has directed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to play a key role and pulled up the TMC government for inaction over the West Bengal post-poll violence on Sunday. The 5-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen, and Subrata Talukdar has directed the NHRC chairperson to form a committee to examine all complaints pertaining to the post-poll violence. Following the order, the NHRC has constituted a 7-member panel which includes—National Commission for Minorities Vice-Chairperson Atif Rasheed, National Commission for Women member Rajulben L Desai, West Bengal State Human Rights Commission Registrar Pradip Kumar Panja, headed by NHRC member Rajeev Jain.

(With Agency Inputs)