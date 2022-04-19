Black Flags Raised Against Tamil Nadu Guv Over Anti-NEET Bill Row, Protestors Detained

Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi met with a huge protest on Tuesday, April 19 as a swarm of protestors hurled black flags and raised slogans against him for not forwarding the Anti-NEET bill to the President. The police officials present at the site of the protest had detained over 100 protestors.

Governor Ravi, who was on his way to visit the Dharmapuram Aadheenam mutt was met with severe protest from left-wing parties, including members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Dravida Kazhagam (DK). The protestors had gathered around the Mannampandal area near Mayiladuthurai.

The visuals of the protests accessed by Republic Media Network show how the protestors had attacked the Governor’s convoy by hurling black flags and raising slogans against him. The police present at the site later acted on the matter and detained the accused involved in the incident.

The reason for the protest is being said to be Governor’s alleged ‘unwillingness’ to move the Anti-NEET Bill ahead for clearance. The bill has been passed unanimously by the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly and is awaiting Governor’s action on the same. Time and again, CM MK Stalin led ruling DMK dispensation has attacked the Governor for ‘deliberately delaying’ the clearance and for not respecting the Tamil Nadu Assembly and the wishes of the people of the state.

Recently, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had written to the state governor on April 15 and urged him again to forward the Bill seeking exemption for the state from NEET for graduate medical courses. In the letter, he highlighted that the NEET issue is a matter of deep concern for the people of the state and he is expecting the governor’s swift response on the same.

Besides, the Tamil Nadu governor on Tuesday visited Dharmapuram Aadheenam mutt & laid foundation stones for a memorial auditorium in the mutt. He also flagged off the mutt seer's 'holy journey' for the Pushkaram festival in Kaleshwaram (Telangana).

