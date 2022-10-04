'Black Sheep In Police': Punjab Minister Accuses Previous Govts For Gangster Tinu's Escape

Punjab Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Aman Arora claimed that Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused Deepak Tinu escaped due to the presence of "black sheep" in the police force. Notably, Tinu-- a close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and one of the main accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, escaped from police custody in Punjab's Mansa.

Speaking over the grave security lapse, Punjab Information and PR Minister Aman Arora said, "Strict action will be taken against the black sheep who were born during the Congress and Akali regimes in the police force. If this happens again in the future, strict action will be taken against the black sheep. The officer whose name came in the matter has been dismissed and FIR has also been registered against him."

Gangster Tinu befriended CIA in-charge of Mansa: report

According to ANI, sources in Punjab police informed that Tinu escaped custody after befriending the Mansa CIA in charge. "Deepak Tinu befriended the CIA in-charge of Mansa district, Preetpal Singh and after winning his trust he escaped with his girlfriend from Jhunir’s guest house while the CIA in-charge kept sleeping in another room," ANI reported citing Punjab police sources.

"There was a selfish motive behind the kindness of CIA in-charge Preetpal Singh on gangster Deepak Tinu. That is why the CIA in-charge was taking such a big risk by taking the gangster lodged in the high profile case in his car without handcuffs and without security," they added.

It is pertinent to mention that an FIR has been registered against the errant police official on the escape of Deepak Tinu, a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi. The Punjab DGP said that the officer has been apprehended and suspended under Article 311.

Earlier, Gangster Tinu reportedly escaped when he was brought on a production warrant from the Goindwal Sahib jail in another case by the Mansa police. He is one of the 24 accused persons who have been chargesheeted for the murder of the singer-cum-Congress leader.

(With inputs from ANI)