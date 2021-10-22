'Blatant Criminal Attack': TMC's Sushmita Dev Slams Tripura's Biplab Govt As Car Attacked

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev’s vehicle was allegedly vandalised as she and her party workers were reportedly assaulted in Tripura while campaigning for the 2023 elections on Friday. Along with MPO Sushmita Dev, a member of the TMC’s political consultancy agency I-PAC was also brutally attacked, the TMC leader alleged.



TMC MP Sushmita Dev, who is spearheading the party’s campaign for 2023 assembly polls, had launched the campaign called ‘ Tripurar Jonno Trinamool’ and was travelling around the state campaigning in her car along with other members. The party and TMC MP alleged that the attack was carried out by the BJP workers in the state.

Speaking to reporters, TMC MP Susmita Dev said, "I made an appeal to the people to stand by TMC. Sone goons came, broke our cars, beat our workers and assaulted us while also smashing our bags. Blatant criminal acts are happening."

The party also shared visuals of the attack on the AITC Tripura’s Twitter handle, where Sushmita Dev’s car, an SUV can be seen vandalised with several blows on it. In another video, a few men can be seen bashing a person, who later move towards Sushmita Dev, while she was recording the video.



People of #Tripura will give a befitting response to this BARBARIC ATTACK!



Police must immediately stop acting as mere spectators. This collapse of law and order is unacceptable. WE DEMAND JUSTICE!#ShameOnBJP pic.twitter.com/700tdmRBM8 — AITC Tripura (@AITC4Tripura) October 22, 2021

Once again @BjpBiplab proves that he CANNOT bear the presence of @AITCofficial in Tripura! His GOONS have BRUTALLY attacked us on the very first day of our campaign.



Why is @AmitShah silent? What about the safety and security of people in Tripura? Where is Democracy? pic.twitter.com/pjQCuIhWvw — AITC Tripura (@AITC4Tripura) October 22, 2021

In another tweet, TMC’s National General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee wrote, “Under @BjpBiplab's #DuareGundaRaj, attack on political opponents is setting new records! Physically manhandling a sitting female Rajya Sabha MP, @SushmitaDevAITC is BEYOND SHAMEFUL & POLITICAL TERRORISM by @BJP4Tripura goons!” The time is near. People of Tripura will answer!

Detailing about the incident, the officer in-charge of the Amitali Police Station Siddarth Kar said, "Two cars were on the street. Some unknown micreants vandalised the car. No imitation was given to us previously, we could have prevented this situation if we were warned. The situation has normalised now and a case has been lodged.'

The party has alleged that the ruling saffron party and Tripura CM Bipal Dev was orchestrating these attacks as they don’t want Trinamool to participate in the upcoming polls. They have earlier detained the members of the TMC’s political consultant agency, I-PAC headed by Prashant Kishor in a house arrest. Prashant Kishor has been Mamata Banerjee’s political consultant during the West Bengal Assembly elections and has been helping her to expand the party’s political outreach in other states.

The party has given the responsibility of heading the campaign in Tripura to Sushmita Dev, who has switched from Congress to TMC a while back. While launching the campaign today, Sushmita Dev said, “We seek blessings from Maa Tripureshwari and the people of Tripura as we begin this new journey - Tripurar Jonno Trinamool! In the next few days, we will take Mamata Banerjee’s vision for a better Tripura to each and every single ward, block and person residing in Tripura.”



#TripurarJonnoTrinamool

Looking forward to interacting with the people of Tripura. pic.twitter.com/VBBeF9JhFO — Sushmita Dev সুস্মিতা দেব (@SushmitaDevAITC) October 22, 2021

Image: Twitter