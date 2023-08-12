'Blatant Disregard For Judiciary': Mamata As Centre Replaces CJI In CEC Selection Panel

The Centre's proposal to replace the Chief Justice of India (CJI) with a Cabinet minister in the committee to select the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) was opposed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today, August 12. She appealed to the people to question this action by the government.

“Amidst calls to bow down to the judiciary, the @BJP4India instead bows to anarchy! The CJI's role in the 3-member committee for selecting the CEC is crucial. We strongly oppose replacing the CJI with a cabinet minister in the EC selection. The discomfort suggests their vote manipulation could suffer. India must question this blatant disregard for the judiciary!,” Mamata Banerjee said on X formerly known as Twitter.

‘Minister-run Kangaroo court?': Mamata Banerjee

“Are they aiming to turn the Judiciary into a minister-run kangaroo court? We pray to the JUDICIARY for INDIA. My lord, save our country!” questioned Mamata Banerjee.

Notably the office of the Chief Election Commissioner in the Election Commission (EC) early next year will become vacant, when Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey demits office on February 14 on attaining the age of 65 years. This comes close on the heels of the likely announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls' schedule by the EC. On the past two occasions, the commission had announced parliamentary polls in March.

Future chief election commissioners and election commissioners will be selected by a three-member panel headed by the Prime Minister and comprising the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha and a Cabinet minister, according to a Bill listed for introduction in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday (July 10).

The Bill comes months after the Supreme Court in March ruled that the selection panel should comprise the Prime Minister, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, and the Chief Justice of India, till a law is framed by Parliament on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and election commissioners.

Opposition leaders, including from the Congress and the AAP, immediately seized the opportunity and accused the government of diluting a Constitution bench order.