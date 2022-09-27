Blinken Calls India-US Ties 'most Consequential In World'; Dubs Pak F-16 Deal 'obligation'

After India raised questions over the United States sanctioning a $450 million sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken clarified that this was not a new plan, but an old one that was being sustained as a 'responsibility and an obligation'. He also stressed that the partnership between India and United States is one of the most consequential in the world.

"This is a sustained program for F16s that Pakistan has long had. These are not new, this is sustaining what they have. We have a responsibility and obligation to whomever we provide military equipment to, that it's maintained and sustained," Blinken said.

He added that the partnership between India and US is one of the most consequential in the world. "No two countries have a greater ability, opportunity and responsibility to try to shape the future," Blinken said.

'Discussed ways to further strengthen strategic partnership,' says Blinken

He informed the media that during the meeting and last night's dinner, India and US discussed ways to further strengthen their strategic partnership and advance shared objectives

"With India holding the presidency at the UNSC in December and taking over the presidency at G20 next year, will be able to drive more global cooperation and action together," the US Secretary of State said.

On Sunday, Jaishankar raised questions over the "merits" of the US-Pakistan relations and said that Washington's ties with Islamabad have not served the "American interest".

"For someone to say I am doing this because it is all counter-terrorism content and so when you are talking of an aircraft like a capability of an F-16 where everybody knows, you know where they are deployed and their use. You are not fooling anybody by saying these things," he had said.

Notably, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had raised the same concern when he spoke to US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin earlier this month.

"I conveyed India's concern at the recent US decision to provide a sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet. Look forward to continuing dialogue with Secretary Austin to further consolidate India-US partnership," Singh had said.