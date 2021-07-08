Blow For Congress As 6-time Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh Passes Away At Age Of 87

In a big setback for Congress, ex-Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh passed away after a prolonged illness in the wee hours of Thursday, July 8. His health problems came to the fore on April 12 when he tested positive for the novel coronavirus after which he was shifted to a hospital in Chandigarh. While Singh was discharged on April 30 after getting cured, he was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla within a few hours owing to cardiac and breathing issues.

Hospitalized since then, he tested positive for COVID-19 again on June 11. After suffering from a heart attack on Monday, the senior Congress leader was taken to the Critical Care Unit. A day earlier, he was put on a ventilator under the supervision of the doctors of the cardiology department. He breathed his last at 3.40 am, IGMC senior medical superintendent Janak Raj revealed.

Mortal remains of former Himachal Pradesh CM & Congress leader Virbhadra Singh being taken to medical college for embalming (medical procedure).



Later, the mortal remains will be taken to his residence from Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital. pic.twitter.com/Q7RH7wJ4L2 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

Stellar political career

Born on June 23, 1934, to the late Raja Sir Padam Singh, he was educated at the Bishop Cotton School and St. Stephen's College, Delhi. His political career blossomed after being elected to the Lok Sabha in 1962, 1967, and 1980. Thereafter, he entered the HP Assembly in October 1983 via a by-election and got re-elected in 1985, 1990, 1993, 1998, 2003, 2007, 2012 and 2017. The senior Congress leader served as CM of Himachal Pradesh 6 times with his first term starting on April 8, 1983, and his last term ending on December 26, 2017.

Moreover, he also served as the Leader of Opposition from March 1998 to March 2003. Singh also played a crucial role at the Centre serving as MoS Tourism, Civil Aviation and Industries in the late PM Indira Gandhi's Cabinet and Union Minister handling the portfolios of Steel and MSMEs during ex-PM Manmohan Singh's tenure. His wife Pratibha and son Vikramaditya are also politicians with the former having served as an MP while the latter is a sitting MLA from Shimla Rural.

Congress leaders across the country condoled his demise. Party spokesperson Pawan Khera stated, "Heartfelt condolences to Vikramaditya Singh and the family. Virbhadra Singh ji will forever be remembered as the architect of Himachal Pradesh". Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore extended deep condolences to the ex-HP CM's family, he described him as the tallest leader of the hill state. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo dubbed it as an "irreparable loss" not just for Congress but also for Indian politics.

Deep condolences to @VikramadityaINC and family of #VirbhadraSingh ji . sh Virbhadra Singhji was the tallest leader of Himachal Pradesh and worked from Nehruji time till today in the congress party . We lost a great Leader from the Hill state . 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/B80UzMi1Xl — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) July 8, 2021