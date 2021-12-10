Blow For Congress As Manipur Governor Junks Plea To Disqualify 12 BJP MLAs; SC Closes Case

In a relief for the N Biren Singh-led government, Manipur Governor La Ganesan dismissed Congress' pleas seeking the disqualification of 12 BJP MLAs in the 'office of profit' case on Wednesday.

Hearing Congress MLA DD Thaisii's petition on November 11, the Supreme Court bench of Justices LN Rao, BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna observed that Ganesan could not delay taking a call on this matter as the Election Commission of India had already furnished its opinion on January 13. Thereafter, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the Supreme Court that Manipur Governor will expeditiously decide on the disqualification petitions.

Mentioning that the ECI had held that the aforesaid MLAs have not incurred disqualification, Ganesan explained that this opinion was binding on him as per the setted law of the apex court.

Taking up the matter on Thursday, the SC ruled, "We are informed that an order has been passed by the Governor of Manipur. Therefore the writ petition is disposed of."

At present, there are 15 Congress MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly whereas the state government has the support of 37 MLAs, which includes 27 BJP legislators.

Congress alleges 'office of profit'

As per the Constitution, an MP/MLA/MLC cannot hold any office of profit under the state or the central government. While a ministerial berth is an exception to this rule, some states including Manipur also provided legal cover for the post of Parliamentary Secretary. As the total number of ministers in the state has to be within 15% of the strength of the Assembly, many state governments have been inclined to appoint certain MLAs as Parliamentary Secretaries.

The present controversy arose when the Manipur Parliamentary Secretary (Appointment, Salary and Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2012, and the Manipur Parliamentary (Appointment, Salary and Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Repealing Act, 2018 were declared unconstitutional by the Manipur High Court in a verdict dated September 17, 2020.

Subsequently, Congress approached then Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, seeking the disqualification of 12 BJP legislators appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries for enjoying office of profit from 2017 onwards. In October 2020, Heptulla sought the EC's views in this regard.