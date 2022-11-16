Blow For Uddhav As Delhi HC Junks His Plea Against EC's Move To Freeze Shiv Sena Symbol

In a blow for Uddhav Thackeray, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed his plea challenging the Election Commission's decision to freeze the election symbol and name of Shiv Sena. Justice Sanjeev Narula pronounced his order after hearing detailed arguments by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Devdatt Kamat who appeared for Thackeray and Eknath Shinde's counsels Rajiv Nayar and Neeraj Kishan Kaul. While granting no relief to the ex-Maharashtra CM, the HC directed the EC to adjudicate the pending dispute between the Shiv Sena factions as expeditiously as possible.

EC freezes Shiv Sena's symbol

On July 19, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde filed a plea before the EC to declare the group led by him as Shiv Sena and also allot the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol to it. In subsequent communications, his camp submitted the affidavits of 12 out of 19 MPs, 40 out of 55 MLAs, 11 state chiefs, 144 office-bearers and 1,51,483 primary members to show its strength. In wake of the by-election to the Andheri East Assembly seat on November 3, it urged the EC to urgently dispose of the plea. However, the Uddhav Thackeray faction accused the Shinde camp of short-circuiting the proceedings in the garb of the bypoll.

It asserted that over 10 lakh affidavits of primary members will be filed before the poll body in at least 4 weeks. But the EC decided to freeze the party name and symbol on October 8 to ensure that the by-election is free of confusion and contradiction. Subsequently, the poll body allocated new names- Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena for the Thackeray faction and Shinde group respectively. While the Thackeray faction's new election symbol is the 'flaming torch', the Shinde camp bagged the 'two swords and a shield' symbol.

On October 17, BJP announced that Murji Patel will withdraw his candidature for the Andheri East Assembly election. This came in the wake of several leaders across party lines putting forth the demand that Rutuja Latke of Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction should be elected unopposed owing to the fact that this seat fell vacant after the demise of her husband Ramesh. Thus, she secured a comfortable win garnering 76.85% of the total votes.