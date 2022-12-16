Blow For Uddhav Thackeray As Delhi HC Refuses To Lift EC's Ban On Shiv Sena's Name, Symbol

The Delhi High Court has refused to lift the Election Commission of India's (ECI's) ban on the use of Shiv Sena's name and symbol. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had filed an appeal challenging a single judge's decision dismissing his plea against EC's interim order freezing the Shiv Sena name and election symbol.

The bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said, "It is needless to state that the Election Commission of India will proceed in accordance with the procedure followed by the Commission while adjudicating a petition under Para 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968."

"In view of the above, no further Orders are required to be passed in this appeal. Resultantly the LPA is disposed of, along with the pending application(s), if any," the Bench added.

Uddhav Thackeray had asserted the single judge's November 15 order, by which it had also directed the poll body to expedite the proceedings pending before it, is erroneous and liable to be set aside.

Appearing for Thackeray, senior advocate Kapil Sibal stated that the ECI did not hear him while passing the order on freezing the party's election symbol and name.

"Never in the history of the commission, a freezing order has been passed without hearing the party," he argued.

Sibal noted the single judge had said that there are two factions in Shiv Sena but "it is my case that there are no two rival factions and (Eknath) Shinde (present Maharashtra CM and rival group leader) himself accepts the fact that Uddhav Thackeray is the president of Shiv Sena".

In its order, the single-judge bench said that there was "no procedural infraction" in the Election Commission's order freezing Sena's name and election symbol following a "split" in the party.

