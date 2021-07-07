Blow To NCP's Eknath Khadse As ED Arrests His Son-in-law In MIDC Land Deal Case

In a setback for NCP leader Eknath Khadse, the Enforcement Directorate arrested his son-in-law Girish Choudhary at 3 am on Wednesday after hours of questioning. He was grilled by the central agency officers in connection with the MIDC land deal case. In mid-January, Khadse himself appeared before the ED after skipping the initial summons citing that he had COVID-19 symptoms. Later, the former Maharashtra Minister had filed a plea in the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the Enforcement Case Information Report registered by the ED.

Requesting the court to grant him protection from arrest, he alleged that the ED swung into action only when he switched allegiance from NCP to BJP. While the ED informed the court that the ex-Muktainagar MLA was not an accused as per the ECIR, it added that not responding to their queries may become a ground for arrest. While he is not a legislator at present, his name features in the list of 12 nominated members to the Maharashtra Legislative Council finalised by the MVA government.

NCP leader Eknath Khadse's son-in-law was arrested in the Pune land deal case yesterday. He was called for questioning and later placed under arrest: Enforcement Directorate — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

The details of the ED's case

As per the ECIR registered in October 2020 against Khadse, his wife Mandakini and son-in-law Girish Choudhari, the ED alleged a loss of Rs.62 crore to the public exchequer. According to the agency, Khadse misused his official position as the Maharashtra Revenue Minister in 2016 to manipulate the actual market price of a piece of land in Bhosari, Pune which was more than Rs.31 crore at that time. The ex-Muktainagar MLA has been accused of facilitating the purchase of this land at a low rate of Rs.3.75 crore with a "criminal intent" to later seek compensation from the MIDC which was to acquire the land in the future.

While Khadse has asserted that the land in question was bought by his wife and son-in-law legally, the agency claimed that its initial probe had uncovered evidence showing money laundering in the case. Conceding that the police had filed a closure report in a similar case registered in 2017, the ED pointed out that the report has not been accepted by a court in Pune. Moreover, it found out that the money used to buy the land came from 5 shell companies. As per sources, Choudhary was unable to explain the source of the transaction.