'Blowback In J&K Should've Been Anticipated After Taliban Takeover': Manish Tewari

Reacting to the recent targeted killings of the civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Manish Tewari stated that the terror upsurge in the Kashmir valley is consequent to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and the central government should have anticipated this earlier.

Congress MP from Sri Anandpur Sahib said that it has been two months since the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan, their seizure of power has propelled other terrorist organizations.

Manish Tewari links targeted killings of civilians in J&K to Taliban’s Afghanistan takeover

He went on to explain that the terrorist groups across South Asia as well as in the Middle East regions have been prompted to spread terror. According to Tewari, the ongoing killings of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir is a blowback by the terrorist outfits, and the central government and security agencies should have anticipated the setback after the Taliban rose to power in Afghanistan.

He believed that India is facing the heat of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, as a consequent spillover effect of the Taliban’s control in Afghanistan. His statement comes after, another set of non-local Bihari migrants were shot dead in Kashmir’s Kulgam on Sunday, taking the total death toll of civilian killings in over two weeks to 11.

On Sunday, Yoginder Rishi Dev and Raja Reshi Dev, carpenters from Bihar were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam’s Wanpoh. Before this, on Saturday, two other non-locals, one from Bihar and another from Uttar Pradesh were slain. The repeated killings have instilled fear in the hearts of the people in the valley and the migrants have been forced to leave the union territory to their hometowns amid the rising fear of being killed.

Manoj Sinha condemns civilian killings in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday condemned the ongoing ‘despicable’ terror attacks on civilians, as two more people were assassinated by the terrorists on Sunday, October 17. In a tweet, expressing his grief, Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha said that he is pained by the loss of lives and furthered his condolences to the families of the bereaved. He further assured that the Jammu and Kashmir administration stands by the families of the victims.

He wrote, “I strongly condemn the despicable terror attack on Civilians in Kulgam. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. Our security force will give a befitting reply to terrorists. J&K govt stand by the families in this time of grief.”

This comes after the L-G was called upon by the Bihar Chief Minister, as two more Bihari migrant workers were killed by the perpetrators in Kulgam’s Wanpoh on Sunday.

Image: ANI/ PTI