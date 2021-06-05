Blue Tick can't Undo Saffron Contribution: BJP Backs RSS As Twitter Unverifies Bhagwat

After social media giant Twitter removed the 'blue tick' verification of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday (among others including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarun Chugh, came out in the RSS supremo's support and said that the RSS's immense contribution to the country will not change without a blue tick.

The BJP leader said, "The BJP and the RSS have been working for this country for ages. Since 1925, its been almost 100 years that the RSS is serving the people. The BJP has always stood for ideal politics. A blue tick cannot change the contributions of the BJP and the RSS. It doesn't matter."

When does Twitter remove a blue tick?

According to Twitter, it holds the sole power to remove the blue verified badge and verified status of a Twitter account at any time and without notice, if an account changes its username (@handle), becomes inactive or incomplete, or if the owner of the account is no longer in the position for which they were initially verified and do not otherwise meet criteria for verification since leaving such position.

Currently, Twitter has locked horns with the Centre over the latter's new IT rules, seeking amendments in the rules. "Twitter strives to comply with applicable law in India. We continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the Indian law," the company spokesperson said in a statement. Centre has asserted that if the social media companies fail to comply with the new IT rules, then they will be liable to lose their status and protection as intermediaries and may also face criminal action.