On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials reached Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana's Khar residence for investigation over "illegal construction".

BMC reaches Rana couple's Khar residence

On May 3, BMC already sent a notice to the couple under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888-- which states that officials can visit any building and ascertain whether any illegal alterations have been undertaken. Earlier in the day, Ranas were granted bail by the Mumbai sessions court with several conditions in the Hanuman Chalisa row.

After the couple was slapped with the BMC notice, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala tweeted and informed that after the sedition charges there is a threat of demolition. BJP's remark came a day after Mumbai Civic Body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notice to inspect Rana's Khar flat on May 4. Taking a sarcastic jibe at Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Shehzad Poonawala stated that this incident might be a mere coincidence and doesn't reflect the Emergency mindset. He also questioned the state government's hypocrisy as the recital of Hanuman Chalisa is a crime, but playing Azaan on loudspeakers and Namaz on public roads are allowed.

"After Bail from Sedition now a threat of demolition But this is NOT EMERGENCY mindset that Sonia G would be proud of It is a mere cute coincidence! After all Hanuman Chalisa is a crime but loudspeaker for Azaan, Namaz on public roads is allowed/kosher?", tweeted Shehzad Poonawala

Navneet Rana & Ravi Rana granted bail by Mumbai Sessions Court

The Mumbai sessions court on May 4 granted bail to Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana in the Hanuman Chalisa row. The bail has been granted over the bonds of Rs 50,000 each with one or more surety of the same amount. The court has warned the Rana couple against tampering with any evidence and has refrained them from speaking to the media about the case. The bail will be cancelled if, any of the court's conditions is breached or a similar offence is committed.

The bail comes in connection with the sedition case lodged against them for allegedly "trying to incite communal violence by reciting Hanuman Chalisa in front of CM Uddhav Thackeray's house". On May 1, the Mumbai court sent the Rana couple to judicial custody till May 6. The couple was arrested on April 23.

Amidst the ongoing row over loudspeaker usage in Maharashtra, high voltage drama unfolded outside independent MP Navneet Rana's residence in Mumbai after she vowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'. Following this, Shiv Sena workers staged a massive protest in front of Rana's house on Saturday, after which, the duo called off their drive to the CM's residence.

Instead of dispersing the mob of workers gathered outside the Rana residence with an ambulance for the couple, the Mumbai Police on April 23 arrested Navneet and Ravi Rana based on a complaint filed under Section 153A of the IPC by Shiv Sainiks. The BJP has come down heavily on their arrest and has slammed the state government for misusing its power.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image: PTI/ANI)