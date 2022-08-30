Last Updated:

Boat Trip In Khunti And Now Off To Raipur? Jharkhand MLAs On The Move Again

With Raj Bhavan mum over the EC's ruling on CM Soren’s continuance as an MLA, Republic learnt that the ruling UPA legislators would be moved to Raipur.

Sudeshna Singh
Jharkhand

With Jharkhand Raj Bhawan mum over the Election Commission’s ruling on Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s disqualification as an MLA, Republic learnt that the ruling UPA legislators would be moved to Raipur. Sources told the channel that the security outside the airport has been increased as the legislators, 51 in number, will catch a flight from Ranchi to Raipur.

Similar suspense was created a couple of days ago when three buses, with the lawmakers on board, left Soren's residence. The buses, did stop at a resort, near the Latratu dam in Khunti, where they took a boat ride in a small pond. But after a joyride, they came back.

EC sends report to Jharkhand Governor, allegedly recommends Soren's disqualification

Soren's government in Jharkhand is in limbo, and the UPA alliance has been requesting the Governor to clear the confusion of whether or not a report has been sent by the Election Commission of India, allegedly recommending the Chief Minister's disqualification as an MLA over allegations that he allocated a mining lease to himself while holding the portfolio of Mines in 2021.

The recommendation came after the EC was forwarded a complaint of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which had accused the Jharkhand Chief Minister of violating Section 9(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

The clause states that "a person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that government."

