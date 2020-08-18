'Body Blow To Transparency':Congress Slams SC Verdict On PM CARES, Rues Missed Opportunity

On Tuesday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala slammed the apex court's verdict on a plea seeking the transfer of money from PM CARES Fund to the National Disaster Relief Fund. Terming this as a big blow to transparency and accountability of the government, he contended that this was an ideal opportunity to remind the rulers that they are the "servants of the people". Recalling the Supreme Court's observation that “sunlight is the best disinfectant”, Surjewala claimed that the top court had digressed from its own tradition. He alleged that PM CARES fund demanded public money but lacked transparency.

Read: Hope SC Upholding Validity Of PM-CARES Fund Sends Out Message 'loud And Clear': MoS PMO

Read: Rahul Gandhi Flays Centre After PMO Refuses To Give Information About PM CARES On RTI Plea

The SC verdict on PM CARES

Earlier in the day, a three-judge bench of the SC comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy, and MR Shah refused to issue a direction to transfer the funds collected in PM CARES to the NDRF. The petition in this regard was filed by the Centre For Public Interest Litigation. In the verdict, the apex court clarified that PM CARES and NDRF are two entirely different funds with different objective and purpose.

While the NDRF is a statutory fund required to be audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, PM CARES Fund has been constituted as a public charitable trust. The top court noted that no government money is credited in PM CARES, which entirely receives voluntary contributions from individuals and organizations. At the same time, the bench added that there is no statutory prohibition for the Centre utilising the NDRF to provide assistance in the fight against COVID-19.

Read: BJP President Lambasts Rahul Gandhi For Raising Transparency Concerns About PM CARES Fund

What is PM CARES Fund?

Called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, this charitable trust was set up by the Centre on March 28. All citizens including individuals, corporates, and organizations can contribute to this fund to augment the relief efforts in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. The donation to PM CARES fund is exempted from Income Tax under Section 80(G). One can donate via bank transfer, UPI, Debit and Credit Cards, and internet banking. This fund would not only cater to similar situations in the future but would also help strengthen disaster management capacity.

The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens.



Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations. pic.twitter.com/BVm7q19R52 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

Read: RJD Ridicules Banning Of 59 Apps, Asks Centre To Return Chinese Donations In PM CARES Fund