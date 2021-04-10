Body Of Accused In Murder Of 22-year-old IUML Activist Found Hanging In Kerala's Valayam

In a shocking development, the body of an accused who was involved in the murder of a 22-year-old Youth League activist was found hanging on Friday in an isolated area at Valayam in Kerala. The deceased, identified as Ratheesh, a native of Panoor, was involved in the election day clashes between IUML and CPI(M) workers in Kozhikode following which Youth League activist Mansur succumbed to his injuries. As per reports, locals had informed the police after an unidentified body was found hanging from a tree and the body had been identified as one of the accused in the murder of the IUML worker as his photographs had been circulated.

Police said Ratheesh, a neighbour of the deceased IUML worker, was absconding. The Kerala Police have already arrested Shinos in the case. The state police had on Thursday handed over the case to the district crime branch and a 15-member team had initiated probe into the incident. IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty earlier said that his party lacked confidence in the probe team. While the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has alleged that the ruling CPI(M) was behind the killing of Mansur, the Left party dismissed the charge and asserted that it was not a political murder.

IUML worker killed

A 22-year-old Youth League activist succumbed to his injuries after he was grievously hurt in a clash with the CPI(M) workers after polling concluded in Kerala on Tuesday. Mansur suffered injuries to his left after clashes broke out between IUML and CPI(M) workers in the Koothuparamba constituency following which he was rushed to a private hospital in Kozhikode where he passed away in the early hours of Wednesday. The clash between the two groups broke out after polling concluded at 8 pm on Tuesday over allegations of bogus voting, sources informed.

The Youth League is the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally of the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Mansur's brother - a UDF poll agent - was also injured in the clash, police said. The IUML has alleged that a group of CPI(M) workers had hurled bombs at them before attacking the two with sharp weapons. The Koothuparamba assembly constituency in the northern Kerala district of Kannur witnessed a fierce contest between K P Mohanan of the Lok Janatantrik Dal, a partner of the ruling CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Pottankandy Abdullah of the IUML.