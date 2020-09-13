Body Of BJP Worker Found Hanging From Hooghly Tree; WB Unit Terms It 'political Killing'

The body of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker was found hanging from a tree near Goghat railway station in Hooghly district of West Bengal on Sunday. The person has been identified as 60-year-old Ganesh Roy. BJP's Bengal faction claiming it to be a 'political killing' termed it as "Democracy murdered, again!"

"Ganesh Roy, BJP worker from Goghat, Arambagh was found hanging, dead. These political killings must stop. Those who scream death of democracy at every instance are silent on the unabated killing of BJP workers under home minister Mamata Banerjee’ watch!" tweeted Bengal BJP's Twitter handle on Sunday.

While BJP claims that it is a case of murder, police say that the cause of death can only be ascertained after post mortem. In the preliminary enquiry, no foul play has been found. Police say the local enquiry has revealed that Ganesh Roy had a quarrel with his wife last night and left the house. He did not return till morning. Today morning his body was found hanging from a tree.

Roy's son, Nitish claimed that his father, Ganesh had been associated with the BJP in Googhat, Hooghly and also alleged that his father was threatened of dire consequences by the local Trinamool workers during the 2019 General Elections.

The body of the said individual has been taken by the local police in Hooghly for post mortem which will ascertain the cause behind the death.

