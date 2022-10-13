Bombay HC Directs BMC To Accept Resignation Of Uddhav Camp's Andheri Bypoll Nominee

In a big relief for the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party, the Bombay High Court has directed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to accept Rutuja Latke's resignation from the post of an administrative officer by 11 am on October 14. Rutuja Latke, the wife of late Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke, is the Uddhav faction's nominee for the Andheri (East) Assembly by-election.

Notably, October 14 is the last date to file nomination papers for the November 3 by-polls. The Uddhav Camp is likely to file the nomination papers of Rutuja Latke after the BMC accepts the resignation.

Latke, speaking exclusively to Republic TV, said, "I will be contesting the election in the name of Uddhav Thackeray."

'What is the difficulty?': HC asks BMC

During the hearing, the High Court had asked the civic body what was its difficulty in deciding the resignation of Latke.

"If an employee wants to resign and contest elections, what is the difficulty? The petitioner is a clerk. Why is the Municipal Commissioner not using his discretion and taking a decision?" a division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Sharmila Deshmukh asked.

"It is just an employer-employee dispute before us. This is not even a matter that should have come to court. The Commissioner should have done it by now. When will you (BMC) do it? The last date (to submit a nomination) is tomorrow," the bench added.

Latke's counsel Vishwajeet Sawant told the court that she is only a clerk and has no pending enquiries and dues. "In normal circumstances, the resignation would have been accepted by the Joint Commissioner itself. "But due to the political circumstances, her resignation is pending before the Commissioner," Sawant said.

The by-poll, necessitated by the death of incumbent Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke, would be the first electoral test for the Uddhav Thackeray faction and the Eknath Shinde faction following the split in the party in June.