Last Updated:

Bombay HC Quashes Kalyan Civic Body's Order Withdrawing Nod For Event On Bal Thackeray's Birth Anniversary

The Bombay High Court has quashed the order of the Kalyan Dombivali civic body cancelling the permission granted earlier to a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader to organise an event on the occasion of the January 23 birth anniversary of party supremo Bal Thackeray.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Bombay HC

The Bombay HC quashed the order of the Kalyan Dombivali civic body cancelling the permission granted earlier to a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader to organise the event. (Image: Representative)


The Bombay High Court has quashed the order of the Kalyan Dombivali civic body cancelling the permission granted earlier to a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader to organise an event on the occasion of the January 23 birth anniversary of party supremo Bal Thackeray.

A division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and M W Chandwani on January 20 quashed and set aside the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) communication withdrawing the permission.

The KDMC on January 11 allowed Vijay Salvi, who heads the Kalyan unit of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, to organise an event in Kalyan city on January 22 and 23.

However, the KDMC on January 17 cancelled this permission citing the ensuing elections to the Konkan Division Teachers constituency for which the model code of conduct was in place, Salvi's counsel said.

Salvi challenged the KDMC's cancellation order in the HC through his counsel Rajesh Datar claiming it was an afterthought.

Salvi told PTI the event will be held as scheduled.

READ | Shinde faction claims to be real Shiv Sena before EC, next hearing on January 17
READ | Delhi terror plot: Shiv Sena, Bajrang Dal leaders on target; suspects promised Rs 2.5 cr
READ | Hope ECI takes decision on Shiv Sena poll symbol as per law and rules: Maha CM Shinde
READ | Have full faith in EC: Sanjay Raut on row over Shiv Sena poll symbol ‘bow and arrow’

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT