The Bombay High Court will hear on Wednesday a plea by NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik seeking the quashing of the money laundering case registered against him. He was arrested at 2.45 pm on February 23 by the central agency which alleged that he was guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Advocate Tariq Sayed mentioned the plea before a division bench of Justices SS Shinde and NR Borkar after the bench presided by Justice PB Varale was not available in the afternoon session.

Noting that there is urgency in the matter, the Bombay HC observed that the matter will be heard by a bench headed by Justice SB Shukre today. The ED alleged that Munira Plumber's prime property in Kurla, the present market value of which is Rs.300 crore, was usurped by the NCP leader through Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. - a company purportedly owned by his family members. As per the ED, this was done in connivance with Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar, her bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan. However, Malik has sought his release citing that his arrest was "illegal".

Court's ruling on Nawab Malik's remand

Sending Nawab Malik to ED custody till March 3, the special PMLA court in Mumbai had disputed the 'illegal arrest' claim referring to the fact that the arrest order was communicated to the accused. Taking cognizance of the ED's submission that Malik was not cooperating with the investigation, it held that his custodial interrogation was essential. At the same time, it allowed advocate Bhumika Gala to remain present during the NCP leader's interrogation with the caveat that she can only sit at a distance beyond the hearing range. Moreover, the court permitted Malik's family member to carry home-cooked food for him at the ED office.