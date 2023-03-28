Bommai Blames Congress For Karnataka Protests After Yediyurappa's Residence Attacked

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Congress was behind Monday's violence in Shikaripura in which former CM BS Yediyurappa's residence was attacked. Protests erupted in parts of Karnataka after the state government reworked its quota policy. "Local Congress leaders are instigating people. The Congress is unable to digest the social justice done to every community and it resorted to inciting violence," Bommai said adding that communities should not fall for hearsay.

“Pitting one community against another and creating social unrest is an unpardonable act,” the Chief Minister added.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in Shikaripura town after protesters pelted stones, injuring police officers. Police reportedly used batons to disperse a large number of protesters including women.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Protestors were lathicharged by the police in Shivamogga as they were protesting against the implementation of the former Justice Sadashiva Commission's report. pic.twitter.com/eEg4HmpTQ6 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

BS Yediyurappa, in a media briefing, said he has requested the administration to not take any strict action against protestors.

Karnataka revamps reservation process

Last week, the Karnataka Cabinet had decided to introduce internal reservation among the SCs. After hiking reservations for the SCs from 15 to 17 per cent, the government announced that 6 percent of reservations would be given to SC left sub-category, 5.5 percent to SC right, 4.5 percent to Touchables and one percent to others.

The state government also wrote to the Centre recommending that the proposal be included in the ninth schedule of the Constitution. "They (Lambanis) have apprehension that they will be removed from the SC list. It was me who ordered that Bovi, Lamani, and other communities such as Korcha and Korma be retained in the SC list. There is no question of removing them. Hence, an order has been passed and sent to the central government. There is no need to fear,” Bommai said.

The Chief Minister further clarified that the SC reservation for the ‘touchables’ has been increased from three per cent to 4.5 per cent. “We have fulfilled their demands. I want to tell the Banjara community leaders that there is no confusion about it. We (BJP government) have protected your community’s interests. We have distributed 2.5 lakh ‘Hakku Patra’ to those residing in Lamani Tandas (hamlets). So, this is in your favour only,” Bommai said.