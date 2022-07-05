Bommai Lauds Action Over PSI Recruitment Scam; Says 'Congress Would've Covered Up Arrests'

Praising the Karnataka government for taking prompt action against ADGP Amrit Paul and IAS officer J Manjunath in separate corruption cases, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said had the Congress been in power, the party would have covered up their arrests.

On Monday, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Karnataka arrested the Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP), Amrit Paul, in the police sub inspectors' (PSI) recruitment scam case. IAS officer J Manjunath was arrested by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB), four days after he was transferred from the post of Bengaluru urban district deputy commissioner (DC). Manjunath is accused of collecting bribes through his staff to settle a land dispute.

Hailing the action, Bommai told ANI, "Our government unearthed the whole case. The CID was given a free hand to investigate the case and spare none. ADGP who was heading the recruitment arrested after proof was found against him. Similarly, in another case, an IAS officer (J Manjunath) has been arrested. We're not here to protect anyone. "

"If someone has done wrong, then action will be taken...If the Congress government would have been there, they would have covered up the whole case," he said.

Congress demands Bommai's resignation over PSI recruitment scam

On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of "brazen corruption" in Karnataka and demanded the sacking of CM Basavraj Bommai to ensure a fair investigation in the police recruitment scam.

The former Congress president also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his repeated assertion of not allowing corruption under his watch and asked why he has not taken any action against Bommai.

"BJP's brazen corruption and 'Sale of Jobs' destroyed the dreams of thousands of youth in Karnataka. The CM, who was then HM, must be sacked for any fair investigation," Gandhi said in a tweet. "Why hasn't the PM taken any action? Is this the BJP government's 'Sab Khaenge, Sabko Khilaenge' moment," he asked.

Congress general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala had also hit out at Bommai over the recruitment scam. "The responsibility for PSI scam lies at the doorstep of then Home Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, nothing more - nothing less. The arrest of ADGP is insufficient. A fair investigation can happen only when Bommai resigns or is sacked!" Surjewala had demanded.

