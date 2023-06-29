Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been in the eye of the storm after the BJP lost to the Congress in the Assembly Elections and has come in for a lot of criticism. Basavaraj Bommai while speaking to Republic Media Network has spoken extensively about politics in Karnataka and the BJP's plan for the state.

The state government has tweaked its guarantees from time to time with riders posing a problem for the public and the recent Annabhagya and Gruha Jyothi scheme is coming under a lot of public scrutiny.

Basavaraj Bommai has said that, "This government is anti-poor. I thank Siddaramaiah for agreeing that 5 Kgs of rice was given by the Centre. There was no planning from the government and the money that they will deposit to the beneficiaries will be able to pay for only 2.5 Kgs of rice. Also the state government should give 10 Kgs of rice apart from the 5 Kgs of rice that they get from the central government. Even in Gruha Jyothi scheme they announced 200 units of free electricity now they say it's the average of a year. Why wasn't it mentioned that their guarantees have conditions when they were announced?"

Infighting in Congress

The Congress infighting has taken centrestage in the past few days with DK Shivakumar talking on two instances stating that, "When they constructed this (Vidhan Soudha), the prisoners carried the stones with chains on their legs to build it. Whoever constructed this building is not here but we are sitting here and doing Durbar. Likewise, someone works hard but someone else is enjoying the privilege of it. Life is like that."

In another instance, taking a dig at Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar said, "In the previous Siddaramiah government, we wanted to build a steel bridge, there was a lot of criticism and some pointed out that there was corruption and bribery. Siddaramiah got scared and said no to the project, if it was me I would've gone ahead with the project."

Basavaraj Bommai reacting to this, saying, "Recent statements by DK Shivakumar shows his one upmanship in the party and he tends to take decisions without consulting Siddaramaiah. As far as the steel flyover is concerned, that project reeked of corruption and hence they didn't go ahead with it. That project was not for the public but to make money for themselves."

When asked about BJP party leaders fighting with each other in public, Bommai said, "After a defeat there are small differences within the party which can be resolved and the high command too has noticed this. We will be convening a meeting tomorrow (June 30) and will announce the leader of the opposition on July 2."

Basavaraj Bommai has also pointed out that the Congress is targeting BJP leaders and said that "Congress leaders have insulted the PM several times and there should have been thousands of cases filed against their leaders. Case has been filed against him only for highlighting what the Congress has done."

Bommai criticises Rahul Gandhi's timing of Manipur visit

The former Karnataka CM also pointed out that the timing of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur was questionable. "The situation in Manipur is still tense and it was totally uncalled for him to visit there. Rahul Gandhi has gone fishing in troubled waters and has tried to stoke the fire in Manipur which is already burning," Bommai said.