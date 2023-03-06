Bommai Slams Congress' Call For Bandh Over Karnataka Bribegate; 'People Won't Support'

A faceoff has erupted between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress in Karnataka over the bribegate wherein saffron party MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son was caught taking a bribe. Attacking the Basavaraj Bommai government, Congress has called for the 'bandh' in the state on March 9.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said, "In order to make this state corruption free and in our fight against the corruption, we are calling for a bandh in the whole state on March 9 from 9 am to 11 am."

'People will not support Congress' bandh': CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai attacked the grand-old-party over the bandh call and said that people will not support it.

"Congress is the other name for corruption. They have done many scams. The Congress party is on the verge of extinction. And therefore, they are calling for a bandh. They will not get any response because they themselves are corrupt. They are embroiled in corruption in every department when they were in power," Bommai told reporters.

Attacking further, the CM said, "During Siddaramaiah's tenure, MB Patil, George, and HC Mahadevappa were given targets. Ask them. The people will not support the bandh call given by the Congress party. The voters will decide in May 2024 during the upcoming elections."

Notably, Congress has been attacking the Bommai government demanding the arrest of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa who has been absconding for more than 90 hours. The government has formed seven teams to nab the BJP MLA and accordingly search operations have been conducted in Bengaluru and Davanagere.

As per the sources, the Karnataka government is likely to book Virupakshappa under the disproportionate asset case after Lokayukta personnel raided various places belonging to the BJP MLA and his son, which led to the seizure of another cache of more than Rs 6 crore of cash, 4.4 kg gold, 26 kg silver ornaments, two luxury cars and investment details. Earlier, the sleuths caught the BJP MLA's son allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakhs.