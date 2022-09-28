Hours after the central government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) for a period of five years under the UAPA, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's move. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Bommai also hit out at the Congress party for comparing PFI to RSS and stated that the grand old party is "politically bankrupt".

Commenting on the temporary ban of five years on PFI, the Karnataka Chief Minister told Republic TV, "All bans are temporary and are imposed for a time period. However, after seeing the developments, a decision will be taken at the appropriate time."

"The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is a registered political party. There are other rules for it. But right now, we are only concerned about PFI and PFI has been banned. Other things will depend on the future developments," Bommai said while responding to the question of whether SDPI, the political wing of PFI, will be banned or not.

Bommai also slammed Congress for equating PFI to RSS saying, "The grand old party is politically bankrupt and therefore, they are criticising RSS."

Congress compares PFI to RSS

Soon after a ban of five years was announced on PFI by the central government, Congress Lok Sabha MP Kodikunnil Suresh compared PFI to RSS. Speaking to the media on the PFI ban, Suresh who is also the Chief Whip of Congress in the Lok Sabha claimed that RSS also perpetuates communalism in the country. Making a flawed comparison between the two outfits, he contended that nothing will be achieved unless RSS is also banned by the Centre.

"We are also demanding a ban on RSS also. PFI ban is not a remedy. RSS is also indulging in communalism across the country. RSS is spreading Hindu communalism everywhere. RSS and PFI are equal. So, the government should ban both," the Congress leader said.

Centre bans PFI & its affiliates for 5 years

In a massive development, the Union government banned the PFI and its affiliate organisations for a period of five years. Besides PFI, its affiliates, including Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, have been declared as "unlawful associations" in the exercise of the powers under the UAPA.

The PFI which was formed in 2006 came under the scanner for its alleged involvement in various anti-national activities. Recently, pan-India raids against the PFI leaders were carried out and multiple people were arrested.