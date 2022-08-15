Amid a row over excluding the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru in the newspaper advertisement of the Karnataka government, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday hit out at Congress without naming it as he said there were attempts to "forget" national icons like Lal Bahadur Shastri and BR Ambedkar.

Addressing the Independence Day event, he also said that all Prime Ministers and leaders have contributed to the country's progress in their own way.

"First Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, then Lal Bahadur Shastri and several Prime Ministers have ruled this country, all of them have contributed in their own way to the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a Prime Ministers' Museum in New Delhi to highlight each one's contribution," Bommai said without directly referring to the controversy.

He added, "If any Prime Minister had thought about making known the contributions of various PMs to the country it is Narendra Modi. There is no question of forgetting anyone here. Everyone has contributed in their own way. Only PMs have not contributed, there are several luminaries who have contributed."

'There were attempts to forget Dr Ambedkar & Lal Bahadur Shastri'

The Karnataka CM also highlighted the importance of Dr Ambedkar and the Constitution prepared under his leadership. "There were attempts to forget him. Should we forget Lal Bahadur Shastri who gave the call 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' or Abdul Ghaffar Khan? Several people have sacrificed for the freedom struggle. I pay my tributes to them," he said.

Siddaramaiah calls CM Bommai 'RSS slave'

On Sunday, Congress had called CM Bommai an "RSS slave". Senior party leader Siddaramaiah also stated that by not including Nehru in the government's newspaper advertisement the BJP leader has humiliated the entire nation.

"By omitting Nehru from the list of freedom fighters, Bommai has humiliated the entire nation in front of the world. Slow claps to Basavaraj Bommai for giving an opportunity to the rest of the world to mock India," he said, as he demanded Bommai tender an apology to the entire nation.

Moreover, he said that while slavery ended after the British left but "CM of Karnataka Bommai proved everyone wrong by showing that he is still a slave to RSS."