Boost For Embattled Nitish Kumar As Bihar RJD Chief Jagdanand Singh's Son Joins JDU

In a setback for RJD on Tuesday, the party's Bihar state unit chief Jagdanand Singh's son Ajit Singh switched allegiance to JDU in Patna along with other leaders.

After being welcomed into the party fold by JDU national president Lalan Singh, he claimed that RJD was not a party that catered to all communities, citing Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav's opposition to the 10% reservation for the economically weaker sections. At present, his brother Sudhakar Singh is the RJD legislator from the Ramgarh Assembly seat.

“Party workers in RJD are humiliated day in and day out – a reason why people like me with family roots in it are gravitating towards JDU. The top leadership of RJD treats workers as fund collection agents,” Ajit Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

His induction is perceived as a big boost for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, whose leadership is being challenged by some BJP leaders, prompting RJD to offer him a place in the Mahagatbandhan.

जद(यू) के प्रदेश कार्यालय के कर्पूरी सभागार में आयोजित मिलन समारोह के अवसर पर मा० राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री ललन सिंह जी ने श्री अजीत सिंह जी,श्री रूपेश सिंह जी और श्री प्रेम लाल सदा जी को पार्टी की सदस्यता दिलाई।कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता मा० प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्री उमेश सिंह कुशवाहा ..1/2 pic.twitter.com/k9NLCFCxxC — Janata Dal (United) (@Jduonline) April 12, 2022

BJP-JDU rift

In the last few months, BJP and JDU have been at loggerheads over multiple issues including prohibition, law and order situation and caste census. The rift escalated recently as BJP and JDU sparred over Nitish Kumar's future as the Bihar Chief Minister beyond 2025.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal indicated that his party could rethink its strategy of projecting Nitish Kumar as the CM face of NDA in the 2025 Assembly election. Barring a short period between May 2014 and February 2015, the former JDU chief has been the Bihar CM since 2005.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal remarked, "Any BJP worker from Kashmir to Kanyakumari proves himself when he is given any responsibility. It is 2022 now and we have a pact. Permutation combinations can change with time. But there is clarity that we had fought the 2020 election with the promise that we will make Nitish Kumar the CM."