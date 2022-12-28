Border Row: Maha DyCM Fadnavis Accuses Karnataka Leaders Of Not Following Meeting Decision

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday accused Karnataka leaders of not following the meeting discussions that took place in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid the raging boundary dispute between the two states.

"It was decided in a meeting with Union Home minister Amit Shah that neither side will make new claims on (Maharashtra-Karnataka) border row. Claims made by ministers, MLAs and Congress president in Karnataka aren't as per meeting with Union Home Minister," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis said the state's feelings will be communicated to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Karnataka government.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that not even a single village will be ceded to Maharashtra. He also condemned the resolution passed in the Maharashtra legislature regarding the inclusion of Marathi-speaking villages into the western state.

After Karnataka, Maharashtra passes a resolution on the border row

Maharashtra has laid claim to Belagavi as it has a substantial Marathi-speaking population. The state has also laid claim to more than 800 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka. The neighbouring state has maintained that demarcation was on linguistic lines according to the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report as final.

The resolution said when the Chief Ministers of the two states had met Amit Shah, it was decided that till the Supreme Court of India gives its judgement on the issue, it should be assured the matter doesn't flare up any further. However, the Basavaraj Bommai-led government took a defiant stand by passing a resolution in its state Assembly.

On Tuesday, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) said that disputed villages are declared as a Union Territory under the apex court gives its judgement. However, it did not figure in the resolution.

Last week, Karnataka Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on the border row with Maharashtra, determining to protect the state's interests and not surrender an inch of land to its neighbour.