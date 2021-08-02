'Border Tension With Assam Is Unfortunate': Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said that the ongoing border dispute between Assam and Mizoram is an unfortunate incident and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is trying to find a solution to put an end to the hostile situation. He further said that the Chief Ministers of both Assam and Mizoram have maintained that they want peace and steps will be taken accordingly. Both states are actively trying to solve the sitaution.

Recently, Mizoram Police have filed complaints against the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, four senior officers of the Assamese state police and two other officers who were present during the clash in the outskirts of Vairengte Nagar in Kolasib district. John N, Mizoram’s Inspector General of Police, said that the cases have been filed against these people under various different charges, including an attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy. Mizoram has named four senior Assam Police officers in the FIR. The names include Inspector General of Police (IGP) Anurag Aggarwal, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Cachar Devojyoti Mukherjee, Cachar Superintendent of Police Cahndrakant Nimbalkar, and officer-in-charge of Dholai police station, Sahab Uddin.

John N said that an FIR was filed by the state police at Vairengte police station immediately after the violence between Mizoram and Assam police force near Seemant Nagar. The FIR has been filed against at least 200 police personnel from the Assam Police Force. On the other hand, Assam Police has asked six Mizoram government officials to register themselves at the Dholai Police Station to start the legal process. The summoned personnel also include the superintendent of police and the deputy commissioner of Kolasib district.

Assam CM unhappy with the proceedings

Reacting to Mizoram’s attempts to start an investigation, Assam CM Sarma tweeted, "We will be very happy to join in any investigation. But why is the case not being handed over to a neutral agency, especially when the place of occurrence is well within the constitutional territory of Assam? Have already conveyed this to Mizoram CM Zoramthanga.” The border dispute between Assam and Mizoram went out of control when the Mizoram Police opened fire on a team of Assam officials due to which five Assam Police personnel and a civilian lost their lives. More than 50 other officers, including a superintendent of police, were severely injured in the exchange of fire.

