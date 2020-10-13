MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Speaks To Arnab, Hits Back On Congress' 'bhooka-nanga' Remark

Hitting back at a Congress leader's jibe over his poor background, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he is not upset for being called "bhooka nanga" but sees it as an affront insult to millions of poor people.

Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar on Sunday said that Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath is a highly successful industrialist, whereas Shivraj Singh Chouhan who hailed from a poor background became wealthy at the cost of farmers poverty. "Kamal Nath is India's number two industrialist. Unlike Shivraj, he is not from a bhuke nange gharke (poverty-stricken household). Shivraj had 5 acres of land, now he has thousands of acres as he has been drinking farmers' blood," Gurjar said.

Shivraj Chouhan, whose seven-month-long government's fate hangs on upcoming bypolls in the state, spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami where he said he is not surprised by such remark and instead takes pride in the work his government has done for the poor.

"This is Congress' culture. The people born with a silver spoon, know nothing of poverty, hunger, or deprivation. Those who never walked in a village or met villagers think it's their birthright to deride people from rural areas. This is not an insult to one man but an insult to the millions of poor people. I am not upset because my party is one of PM Narendra Modi who has worked for the poor," Chouhan said.

"I am fine with being a bhooka nanga and my best wishes to the rich Gandhi family. You kept the farmers in distress, we waived off their debt. We worked to provide financial assistance to the poor and deprived sections of the society," the MP CM added, highlighting a long list of initiatives and welfare schemes for the poor of the state and Central government.

Madhya Pradesh By-polls

Madhya Pradesh is bracing for by-electionS on November 3 which will be contested on 28 assembly seats. Twenty-two of them had become vacant after 22 rebel MLAs from Congress who were Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists resigned in March and joined BJP along with Scindia, leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government. Moreover, three more Congress MLAs resigned and joined the BJP in July, due to which the vacancy of seats increased to 25, while three assembly seats had fallen vacant due to the death of legislators taking the number to 28.

At present, Congress has 88 MLAs while BJP has 107 in the state assembly. In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had performed well and managed to dislodge the 15-year-long Chouhan government.

