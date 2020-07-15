'Born With Silver Spoon In Mouth': Udit Raj Slams Priya Dutt For Backing Sachin Pilot

After Congress leader and former MP Priya Dutt on Tuesday expressed her disappointment over the sacking of Sachin Pilot from the posts in the party and as Rajasthan Deputy CM, party leader Uday Raj slammed her. Taking to Twitter, Raj told Dutt that she was "born with a silver spoon in the mouth" and that is why she is sympathetic to Sachin Pilot.

'Born with silver spoon in the mouth'

The national spokesperson of the party, who himself jumped ship from BJP, said, "Both of you inherited legacy. Million people with capabilities toil in politics throughout lives and don’t get a chance to become village head. Did you notice that he fell in the trap of BJP"

You are born with silver spoon in the mouth and that is you are sympathetic to Mr Sachin Pilot.Both of u inherited legacy.Million people with capabilities toil in politics through out lives & don’t get chance to become village head . Did you notice that he fell in trap of BJP https://t.co/wGFsPUSdbj — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) July 14, 2020

Mentioning that both Jyotiraditya Scindia and Pilot were good friends and colleagues, Priya Dutt described them as "stalwart young leaders with great potential". In a clear sign of support for Pilot, she stated that being ambitious isn't wrong. Dutt recalled that both Scindia and Pilot worked hard through the "most difficult times".

'I don't believe being ambitious is wrong'

Another friend leaves the party both sachin and jyotirajya were colleagues & good friends unfortunately our party has lost 2 stalwart young leaders with great potential. I don't believe being ambitious is wrong. They have worked hard through the most difficult times. — Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) July 14, 2020

In another tweet on Wednesday morning, Priya Dutt said that the aspirations of the young and restless needs to be directed and used well for the benefit of the party. "The party must introspect to understand what's creating this internal revolt," she said.

Read all the tweets and want to say that congress was, is and always will be. It is aspirations of the the young and restless that need to be directed and used well for the benefit of the party. The party must introspect to understand what's creating this internal revolt — Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) July 14, 2020

Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief, as announced by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday. "Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh, and Ramesh Meena have been removed from the posts of Deputy Chief Minister and Ministerial posts respectively. Sachin Pilot has also been removed as the Rajasthan PCC Chief," said Surjewala.

Pilot issues first response

Issuing his first response after being sacked, Pilot, in a tweet said, that truth can be disturbed, not defeated. In another tweet, later int he day, Pilot thanked the people who came out in his support. He is likely to address a press briefing at 10 am on July 15, according to sources.

सत्य को परेशान किया जा सकता है पराजित नहीं। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 14, 2020

My heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all those who have come out in my support today.

राम राम सा ! — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 14, 2020

The Rajasthan Congress has been in turmoil over the past few days. While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the State government by poaching MLAs, Pilot had been camping in Delhi.

