Last Updated:

'Born With Silver Spoon In Mouth': Udit Raj Slams Priya Dutt For Backing Sachin Pilot

After Congress' Priya Dutt expressed her disappointment over the sacking of Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan Deputy CM & PCC chief, Uday Raj slammed her comments

Written By
Jay Pandya
Sachin Pilot

After Congress leader and former MP Priya Dutt on Tuesday expressed her disappointment over the sacking of Sachin Pilot from the posts in the party and as Rajasthan Deputy CM, party leader Uday Raj slammed her. Taking to Twitter, Raj told Dutt that she was "born with a silver spoon in the mouth" and that is why she is sympathetic to Sachin Pilot.

'Born with silver spoon in the mouth'

The national spokesperson of the party, who himself jumped ship from BJP, said, "Both of you inherited legacy. Million people with capabilities toil in politics throughout lives and don’t get a chance to become village head. Did you notice that he fell in the trap of BJP"

Mentioning that both Jyotiraditya Scindia and Pilot were good friends and colleagues, Priya Dutt described them as "stalwart young leaders with great potential". In a clear sign of support for Pilot, she stated that being ambitious isn't wrong. Dutt recalled that both Scindia and Pilot worked hard through the "most difficult times".

'I don't believe being ambitious is wrong'

In another tweet on Wednesday morning, Priya Dutt said that the aspirations of the young and restless needs to be directed and used well for the benefit of the party. "The party must introspect to understand what's creating this internal revolt," she said.

Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief, as announced by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday. "Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh, and Ramesh Meena have been removed from the posts of Deputy Chief Minister and Ministerial posts respectively. Sachin Pilot has also been removed as the Rajasthan PCC Chief," said Surjewala.

READ | Ashok Gehlot congratulates newly-appointed Rajasthan Congress chief, no mention of Pilot

READ | Rajasthan: Amid Congress' charge of conspiring with BJP, Sachin Pilot thanks supporters

Pilot issues first response

Issuing his first response after being sacked, Pilot, in a tweet said, that truth can be disturbed, not defeated. In another tweet, later int he day, Pilot thanked the people who came out in his support. He is likely to address a press briefing at 10 am on July 15, according to sources.

The Rajasthan Congress has been in turmoil over the past few days. While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the State government by poaching MLAs, Pilot had been camping in Delhi.

READ | Rajasthan Assembly Speaker to issue disqualification notices to Sachin Pilot and camp

READ | 'Being ambitious isn't wrong': Rift within Congress as ex-MP Priya Dutt backs Sachin Pilot

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all