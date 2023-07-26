Both BJP & Cong Scared Of AAP In Chandigarh: AAP Reacts To Suspension Of 7 Councillors

Following a ruckus in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation meeting between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which led to the suspension of 7 AAP councillors, latter party leader Pardeep Chabra reacted to the clash.

Defending AAP's party members, he said, "BJP and Congress have joined the hands in Chandigarh as they are scared of AAP in house. Both parties were protesting against AAP to gather in house meeting. Congress is divided on dumping ground issue with different statements. AAP Councilor has not used any objectionable language in house. BJP has forcibly suspended the AAP councillors from house as they were running from the discussions over several issues."

What happened during the meeting?

The clash broke out between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors during the discussion of a dumping ground when the BJP leaders pressed for a discussion to upgrade treatment plant in Chandigarh. However, but the move was opposed by AAP. Earlier, during a press conference, AAP councillors called BJP and Congress councillors 'chor' (thieves) and questioned their study tour of the Goa dumping plant.

At the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation meeting, the BJP councillors asked AAP councillors to apologise for the derogatory comment. BJP councillor Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu said that they asked AAP to apologise but they instead created a ruckus. He added that after observing the behaviour of AAP councillors, seven of them were suspended.