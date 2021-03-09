Both Houses Of Parliament Adjourned Till 11am On Wednesday Amid Uproar Over Fuel Prices

Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 11 am on Wednesday amid protests and sloganeerings by Opposition MPs over the rising fuel prices.

During the Question Hour, Opposition members in the lower house, mainly from the Congress, entered the Well demanding a rollback of the fuel price hike. DMK members stood in their seats while Trinamool Congress (TMC) members did not participate in the protest.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were also disrupted on Tuesday after opposition parties led by the Congress insisted on a discussion on the record high petrol and diesel prices. Opposition MPs, who had stalled proceedings on the opening day of the second part of the Budget session, stormed the well of the House again and raised slogans, forcing the chair to adjourn the proceedings again.

Oppositon MPs seek debate on fuel prices

Soon after the listed official papers were tabled, MPs from the Congress, DMK, Left, BSP, and Shiv Sena rose from their seats, seeking to set aside the discussion and take up a debate on the increase in fuel prices.

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Venkaiah Naidus said the issue can be discussed during the discourse on the working of ministries and finance bill as well as in the short duration discussion sought on the issue. But Opposition members persisted with their demand and gathered in the well of the House, raising slogans against the government.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh asked the members to return to their seats and allow zero hour to be taken up where MPs raise issues of public importance. He went on to call members who had given zero-hour notice, even as the sloganeering continued.

Dor the first time, the price of petrol crossed Rs 100 mark in a few places in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and is at record highs elsewhere. Diesel rates, too, are at a record high as the international oil prices bounced back from the lows of last year.