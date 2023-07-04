Both NCP Factions Bullish About MLAs' Support Before Pawar Vs Pawar Meeting Faceoff

Three days into the Pawar vs Pawar split within the NCP, suspense over the claims of increasing strength of MLAs in both respective camps continues. Sharad Pawar has called a meeting at the YB Chavan Auditorium at 1 pm on July 5 to address the party supporters and all office bearers.

On the ground in Mumbai, there was a session of brainstorming by party heads including NCP MP & working president Supriya Sule, party Maharashtra president Jayant Patil, and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Jitendra Awhad, wherein they chalked out a strategy ahead of the show of strength.

A jumble of boasts and claims from both NCP factions

Sources within the NCP top brass say that the political developments that shook the party didn't happen overnight. "We were aware of this breakaway for the past 4-5 months. Most of the MLAs and party workers are not viewing the split up by Ajit Pawar as a rebellion as they saw it coming. Some of them who had maintained good relations with him (Ajit Pawar) personally had even rejected his offer of joining hands with the Sena faction as they remained committed to the ideology of the NCP. We are against the ideology of the BJP and those of us who believe in Sharad Pawar's core ideology didn't separate despite great promises."

A source who didn't wish to be named insisted that no parallel can be drawn between the predicament NCP finds itself in and the 2022 Shiv Sena split as Ajit Pawar is not viewed as a traitor within the party.

However, while commenting on the claims of MLAs' support made by both factions of the divided NCP, the source claimed that most of the MLAs who have given signatures as a sign of support to the Ajit Pawar camp are in touch with Supriya Sule and tomorrow it'll be established.

Amid back-to-back meetings with legal counsels and even Congress leaders, the Sharad Pawar faction appears to be making all possible effort to emerge superior in the show of strength.

While talking to reporters at the NCP office, Jayant Patil said that the faction of MLAs that has stayed with Sharad Pawar is the real Nationalist Congress Party. Exuding confidence in having the support of the majority of MLAs, Patil added that except for the 9 MLAs who have taken oath and joined the Shinde cabinet, the remaining MLAs out of 53 are with Sharad Pawar.