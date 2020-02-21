'Both Need Each Other To Survive': Congress' Gaurav Gogoi On Pathan & Singh's Remarks

On Thursday, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi took to twitter to compare the recent controversial statements made by AIMIM's Waris Pathan and BJP leader Giriraj Singh calling them 'opposite ends of the same coin'. Congress MP from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi also stated that he saw 'no difference' between Pathan and Singh.

'15 crore' Vs 'Muslims should have been sent to Pak'

Gogoi's remarks come against the backdrop of Waris Pathan's '15 crore comment' where addressing a rally, the AIMIM leader said '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores (Hindus). "Only our tigresses (Shaheen Bagh) have come out and you are sweating. Just understand if all of us come together then what will happen? We are 15 crores,(Muslims) but we will be tough on 100 crores(Hindus), remember that," Waris Pathan had said.

Reacting to this, Union Cabinet Minister Giriraj Singh had remarked that 'our Muslim brothers should have been sent to Pakistan in 1947.' "Before 1947, Jinnah was trying to create an Islamic state. A big mistake that was committed by our ancestors has led to us facing the brunt of it. If at that time (partition) our Muslim brothers would have been sent there (Pakistan), and Hindus would have come here, then we would not be witnessing this today," said Giriraj Singh.

