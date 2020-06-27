After Delhi & Mathura-Vrindavan, Chinese Nationals Not Allowed In Bodh Gaya Hotels

In the light of the violent clashes between Indian Army and Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) preceded by continued aggression from China on LAC, Chinese nationals were denied entry to hotels in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, as a result of the growing outcry against China.

This comes just a day after the Delhi Hotels and Restaurant Owners Association, which represents more than 3,000 budget hotels and guest houses with about 75,000 rooms in the city, decided to not provide accommodation to Chinese nationals owing to the hostile communist neighbour's aggressive actions on the LAC. It has further said that it will also contact hotel associations of other States to make a similar decision.

Echoing similar sentiments, the Mathura Vrindavan Hotel Owners Association, representing about 125 hotels and guest houses in the region said it will also boycott goods from china and not allow accommodation to Chinese nationals.

The Delhi Hotels and Restaurant Owners Association extending its complete support has written to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) informing about the decision and the grouping's full support to CAIT's boycott Chinese goods campaign.

Delhi Hotels and Restaurant Owners Association General Secretary Mahendra Gupta has said on Friday that the members will not take bookings or serve Chinese nationals adding that they have even decided to stop using Chinese products in their establishments. These establishments get five to six per cent of their bookings from Chinese nationals, Gupta said.

CAIT, which is a traders' association consisting of about 7,000 traders has also expressed strong anger over the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers due to Chinese aggression and decided to stop dealing with Chinese products. It also appealed to Bollywood celebrities and sports personalities to immediately stop endorsing Chinese brands. In its letter, CAIT said it has set a target of reducing imports from China by a value of USD 13 billion which is approximately Rs 1 Lakh crores by December 2021. "To accelerate the campaign to its optimum level, we request Bollywood and Sports fraternity to join hands with CAIT for boycott of Chinese goods," the letter said.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal has also said that CAIT will speak with other sectors such as the agricultural sector, transport, hawkers, and entrepreneurs to join the cause to ban the use of Chinese goods.

(With PTI inputs)

