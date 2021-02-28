BPF Cites BJP's Insults Behind Its Quitting NDA In Assam As It Joins Congress-led Alliance

The Bodoland People's Front on Saturday night decided to walk out of the Northeast Democratic Alliance led by BJP in Assam. The development comes months after relations turned sour between BPF and BJP. Months after the high voltate drama of breaking up started between the BJP and the BPF, the latter finally decided to walk out and join hands with Congress. Ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly elections, this particular development which was very much on the expected lines is significant.

It may be recalled that during the Bodoland Territorial Region elections, held in the month of December last, both the political parties engaged in a heated exchange of words including name shaming on several occasions. The BJP leadership also mocked the BPF for not leaving their posts of cabinet ministers in the Sonowal cabinet. The election result witnessed the UPPL and BJP forming the council in BTR.

BPF's Pramila Rani Brahma on break-up with BJP

Speaking to the media, senior party leader of the BPF and minister in Sonowal's cabinet, Pramila Rani Brahma said that the decision was taken following repeated insults by the BJP state president Ranjit Dass. She said, "The BJP president Ranjit Dass insulted us for holding on to the portfolios. He said we are shameless. We had an alliance for this term, so we continued, but in the coming elections we will not fight together."

"We have been approached by the Congress, we had several rounds of discussion and decided to fight the elections together," she added.

The BPF leader also added that all the sitting BPF legislators will contest in this election from their respective seats. It may be mentioned that in 2016, BPF won 12 seats in Bodoland Territorial Region. The Congress-BPF alliance is, however, not new. From 2003 to 2016, BPF had been an ally of the Congress, only to drift away in 2016, when NEDA Convener Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, roped them in, into the NDA and subsequently Northeast Democratic Alliance.

Assam Assembly polls

The 15-year tenure of late Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. Announcing the dates of the upcoming Assembly polls on Friday, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. 47, 39 and 40 constituencies of Assam will go to the polls on March 27, April 1 and April 6 respectively. While the polling time has been increased by one hour, there will be 33,530 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

