BPSC Paper Leak: NDA Government Retaliates At RJD; Reminds Of 'Lalu-Rabri Raj When...'

As the Opposition fumes over the cancellation of the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination of the Bihar Public Service Commission due to a paper leak, the NDA govt in the state responded on Monday. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Rajya Sabha MP & former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that the government hired credible scholars from other states to restore the credibility of the BPSC, thereby increasing the speed and quality of the commission's work.

NDA retaliates at RJD

"Now exams are regular. After the paper leak incident, the commission will have to be more vigilant," Modi wrote on Twitter, reminding the Opposition, especially the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of how during its regime BPSC had to conduct four-five batch examinations simultaneously. Also, there was money-power in working.

"Due to corruption in Lalu-Rabri Raj, three former presidents of BPSC – Processor Ramsinhasan Singh, Dr Razia Tabassum and Dr Laxmi Rai had to go to jail," the former Bihar Deputy CM further reminded, calling the paper leak episode a means for the party to fuel their political mileage in the state.

बिहार लोकसेवा आयोग ( बीपीएससी) के प्रश्नपत्र लीक होना और परीक्षा रद होना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।

इससे लाखों छात्रों का समय बर्बाद हुआ। उन्हें फिर से परीक्षा देनी पड़ेगी। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) May 9, 2022

'BPSC should be renamed,' says opposition

Earlier in the day, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addressed the media on the issue, criticising the Nitish Kumar-led government for failing to deal with the paper leak case adequately. Yadav said, "It is very unfortunate and condemnable. This is not the first time this has happened. BPSC should be renamed to Bihar Paper Leak Commission". He further said, "There is no paper that does not get leaked in Bihar, and every time the state government fails to take any action on this."

More than 6 lakh students applied for the BPSC first stage examination. After reports spread of the question papers of the BPSC being circulated via WhatsApp and Telegram, an inquiry was set up. Bihar Commission Secretary Juit Singh who is heading the investigation team stated that, prima facie, it appeared that BPSC examination questions were leaked from an examination centre minutes before the commencement of the examination, nearly at 12 noon.