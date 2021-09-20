Brahm Mohindra and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will be the Deputy Chief Ministers in Punjab, sources revealed amid hectic parlays within the Congress party. This comes a day after the AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat indicated that Congress might prefer a Jat Sikh and a Hindu for the Deputy CM's post. Mohindra is one of the seniormost MLAs at present having being elected to the state Assembly 6 times while losing the election on two occasions. Interestingly, the Patiala Rural MLA is believed to be a close aide of former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

On the other hand, Sukhjinder Randhawa is a legislator who has been winning from the Dera Baba Nanak constituency since 2012. While he was in charge of the Ministries of Jail and Cooperation in the outgoing government, Mohindra handled portfolios such as Local Government and Parliamentary Affairs. The prospective appointment of Mohindra, a Hindu face and Randhawa, a Jat Sikh is perceived as an attempt to balance the caste combination in Punjab which will now have its first Dalit Sikh CM in Charanjit Singh Channi. AICC treasurer and former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal already confirmed the Deputy CM picks.

Heartiest congratulations to @Charnjit_channi for elevation as #PunjabCM and @BrahmMohindra & @Sukhjinder_INC as Dy CMs. Best wishes for their grand success in the service of Punjab under the leadership of Smt.Sonia Gandhi and Sh.@RahulGandhi. — Pawan Kumar Bansal (@pawanbansal_chd) September 19, 2021

Change of guard in Punjab

Amid the infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Announcing the decision on Twitter, Rawat asserted that the party had received a representation from a large number of MLAs demanding a meeting. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the senior Congress leader stressed that he had informed party president Sonia Gandhi of his decision in the wake of his "humiliation". He remarked, "I've never clung to anything, I feel let down and betrayed and humiliated. And I'm not one of those who can take humiliation. But that doesn't mean I'm out of politics, I'm very much in politics. I have gumption and dum left in me and I'll decide (my future course of action) in due course".

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislative Party passed two resolutions- one lauding the performance of the outgoing Chief Minister and the second authorising Sonia Gandhi to decide the new CM. While Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni was offered the CM's post, she turned down the opportunity citing that the Chief Minister should belong to the Sikh community. Though rumour mills were abuzz that Sukhjinder Randhawa emerged as the choice of the MLAs, Charanjit Singh Channi pipped him to the top post.

A three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib, he was a part of the Amarinder Singh-led Cabinet handling Technical Education & Industrial Training, Employment Generation and Tourism and Cultural Affairs. He was also the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly from 2016 to 2017. His appointment assumes significance in the wake of SAD and BSP announcing that they will appoint a Dalit Deputy CM if they form the government in the state.