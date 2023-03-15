Brahmapuram Fire: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Announces Three-tier Probe In Assembly

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced a three-tier probe by different agencies into the fire that broke out in a waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram in Kochi.

The special investigation team (SIT) of the state police would investigate the criminal case registered in connection with the fire that broke out on March 2, he told the state Assembly.

The fire at the waste dumpyard was doused completely on March 13, the Chief Minister said while making a special statement on the issue in the House.

Vijayan, who had been facing intense criticism by the opposition parties for not breaking his silence on the fire incident, made the statement in the House under the Rule 300 of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business of the Assembly.

"The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau will probe all the procedures at the waste treatment plant so far right from its inception,” he said.

At the same time, an expert team would be deployed to make recommendations on how to avoid such accidents in future and how to make the waste management programme operational, he said.

The terms of reference of the panel's probe would include the causes that led to the fire, how suitable is the current site as a solid waste treatment-disposal facility, to what extent have the observations and recommendations made by the State Pollution Control Board been followed there and so on, he explained.

Quoting available figures, Vijayan said as many as 1,335 residents have sought treatment in government and private hospitals after the incident.

Among them, 21 people required hospitalisation and no one had any serious health issue, he added.

In the wake of the fire break in Brahmapuram plant, Vijayan said his government has initiated steps to bring in international expertise for waste management in the state.

The World Bank has already expressed its willingness and the government would hold discussions with its delegation on March 21-23, the CM said, adding that the expertise of other agencies would also be utilised for the same.

Congratulating various government agencies including the Fire Force for containing the fire and related operations, he said various agencies carried out a coordinated mission.

To ensure that no more such incidents are repeated in the future, the goal of scientific waste disposal should be made a reality in the state, the CM added.

A massive fire had broken out at the waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram on March 2 and thereafter, the air quality in the port city of Kochi and neighbouring municipalities and gram panchayats had worsened as they were engulfed in the dense smoke billowing from the garbage dump.