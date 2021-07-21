'Brazen Attack On Democratic Order': CPI(M) Assails Centre On Pegasus Leaks; For JPC Probe

On Wednesday, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury dubbed the Pegasus revelations as a "brazen attack" on India's democratic constitutional order. French non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International accessed a leaked database of 50,000 phone numbers which were allegedly targeted by private Israeli cybersecurity firm NSO Group's Pegasus software. Alleging that BJP used the spyware to topple the JD(S)-Congress government in 2019, Yechury urged the Centre to come clean on this controversy. Moreover, he joined hands with the rest of the opposition to demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee inquiry.

Centre rejects 'Snoopgate' claims

As per media reports, the Pegasus spyware targeted over 300 Indian mobile numbers including that of 40 journalists, businesspersons, one constitutional authority, three opposition leaders and two sitting Ministers in the Union government. The database also allegedly contained the numbers of activists who are accused and incarcerated in the Bhima Koregaon case. However, the NSO Group categorically rubbished these allegations and cast doubts on the reliability of the sources.

In response to Republic TV's queries, the Israeli-based firm stated, "They originally claimed that the 50,000 numbers were found on an NSO server. After realizing that it’s impossible since Pegasus has never been licensed that many numbers, and because NSO servers do not have such kind of data, the editors quickly turned their story into a massive ‘what if’, only not to ruin a good headline". It added, "Yet, somehow, the editors decided to run with this story, even after it became clear that their unidentified sources had misled them, most likely intentionally".

Dismissing the claims on Monday, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Lok Sabha, "The allegation is that individuals linked to these phone numbers were being spied upon. However, the report says that: The presence of a phone number in the data does not reveal whether a device was infected with Pegasus or subject to an attempted hack. Without subjecting a phone to this technical analysis, it is not possible to conclusively state whether it witnessed an attack attempt or was successfully compromised. Therefore, the report itself clarifies that the presence of a number does not amount to snooping."