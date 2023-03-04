'Brazen Attempt To Denigrate Country': Assam CM Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Cambridge Speech

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "denigrating" India during his speech at Cambridge University where he talked on several subjects including Pegasus, Pulawa and democracy in the country.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said, "First foreign agents target us! Then our own targets us on a foreign land! Rahul Gandhi’s speech at Cambridge was nothing but a brazen attempt to denigrate our country on foreign soil in the guise of targeting Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji."

On Rahul Gandhi's allegation that Indian democracy is under threat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader shared the "fact" that the Congress leader travelled 4,000 kilometres in his yatra incident-free under the protection by the Modi government.

"Do we need to remind him how yatras led by BJP leaders were sabotaged when Cong was in power?" he asked.

On Gandhi's allegation that Israeli spyware Pegasus was used to snoop into his phone, CM Sarma said, "He (Gandhi) refused to submit his phone for investigation when Supreme Court asked for it. Following an extensive investigation, SC concluded that there was no evidence of Pegasus."

Sarma also stated that since the BJP government came to power in 2014, the communal violence in the country has been the lowest ever and the "prosperity of minority families the highest ever."

Rahul says India’s minorities are unsafe and treated like second class citizens.



He also hit out at Gandhi for insulting martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack and calling the attack a "car bomb". CM Sarma said, "How dare he insult our jawans? It wasn’t a bomb sir, but a terror attack. No surprises that he refused to name Pakistan behind the Pulwama attack. Is this part of the understanding Cong had with militants?"

Rahul described the Pulwama attack as a “car bomb that killed 40 soldiers”.



On Gandhi's claim that militants saw him but did not attack him during the Kashmir leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, CM Sarma asked, "Why was this not reported to security agencies? Was there some understanding Cong had with these militants to protect Rahul?"

He also slammed the Gandhi scion for praising China as an "aspiring superpower" citing its Belt and Road initiative (BRI) as an example.