'Brazen Disrespect Of Assamese Culture': Himanta Sarma Slams Badruddin Over Gamusa Row

On Thursday, BJP leaders Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prakash Javadekar came forward to slam AIDUF chief Badruddin Ajmal for throwing symbol of Assam, Gamusa.

Assam elections

After AIDUF chief Badruddin Ajmal invoked a controversy by throwing the cultural symbol of Assam, Gamusa, during a rally on Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday came forward and reacted to the entire episode. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he called the action of Ajmal a brazen 'disrespect' and 'insult' to Assam's heritage, and expressed his displeasure by using the hashtag-'shame'.  

Sarma went on to assert that the fight in this election is to safeguard 'pride, culture and sabhyata'. He also took a jibe at the alliance of AIDUF and Congress by calling Mahajot as 'Mahajhoot', and connecting it all with this incident, saying "Ajmal's action is a reflection of what the Mahajhoot is going to do to our legacy if they come to power. Reject it!"

Assam will give a befitting reply: Prakash Javadekar 

The next in line to respond was Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who describing Gamusa as the 'pride of Assam', went on to highlight that the Congress party has given its charge to people who openly insult the pride. "The people of Assam will give a befitting reply to Congress for this assault on Assamese culture," he added. 

The response of the two leaders came as a reply to a video in which PM Modi can be seen addressing the episode that has 'deeply hurt' the people of the State. Asserting that the Congress party has surrendered himself to people like Ajmal, who he referred to as  'tala chabi people', to come back to power, he said, " Not just Congress but the entire Mahatjot will bear the repercussions of this disrespect," he added.

Badruddin Ajmal's Gamusa Row 

All India United Democratic Front (AIDUF) chief Badruddin Ajmal during an election rally on Wednesday was caught on camera throwing a Gamosa that was offered to him as a welcoming gesture,  in a fit of rage at a party worker for causing 'unnecessary delays'. 

As soon as the video went viral, Ajmal was at the receiving end of a lot of backlashes, especially from the people of Assam who consider it a symbol of Assamese culture and often use to greet visiting dignitaries at public events. 

