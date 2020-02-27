The Debate
BRAZEN: Kapil Mishra Surfaces With A 'peace March'; Claims Comments Weren't Inflammatory

Politics

Days after giving incendiary speeches at Maujpur prior to the Delhi violence, BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday, held a peace march at Delhi's Janta Mantar

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kapil Mishra

Days after giving incendiary speeches at Maujpur prior to the Delhi violence, BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday, held a peace march titled 'Youth Against Jihadi Violence' at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. When asked about his comments like 'won't allow another Shaheen Bagh' and giving an ultimatum to Delhi police Clear Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh in three days, otherwise we will have to take to the streets', he said there was nothing incendiary about them. While Mishra has claimed that he has received death threats for allegedly inciting Delhi violence, he put the onus on AAP's Tahir Hussain who was allegedly involved in IB officer Ankit Sharma's murder.

WATCH: Delhi CM Kejriwal asked about Tahir Hussain's 'riot factory'; puts onus on police

Kapil Mishra defends incendiary comments

Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: HC impleads Centre as a party; adjourns case till April 13

Kapil Mishra's incendiary comments

On Sunday, Mishra taking to twitter had said that he is in Maujpur in support of CAA. He added that both Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad where thousands of Muslim women have started protesting against CAA won't be allowed to become a Shaheen Bagh. Moreover, after the stone pelting, standing next to a police officer dressed in riot gear, he gave the police three days to clear both locations, adding 'otherwise we will have to take to the streets'.

BJP's Kapil Mishra 'getting death threats' amid allegations of instigating Delhi violence

Violence in Delhi, Death toll rises to 34

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on Sunday after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased killing 34 and injuring over 189. Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed and NSA Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation. The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) and Delhi CM has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased.

Delhi Violence: Family of martyred IB officer Ankit Sharma alleges AAP neta's involvement

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Congress delegation met President Kovind slammed the transfer of Delhi HC Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab amid the Delhi violence hearing and called for the removal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The police have filed 48 FIRs and have arrested 105 to date. Meanwhile, the Delhi HC has given Centre till April 13 to file a counter-affidavit on the plea seeking FIR against leaders (including Mishra) who gave hate speech which allegedly incited the Delhi violence.

