Breaking Down Gujarat Exit Poll: BJP Expected To Hold Edge Over AAP, Cong In All 4 Regions

With the clock ticking for the results of the Assembly Elections in Gujarat, India’s Election HQ Republic TV tied up with PMARQ to present before you the most studied, and accurate region-wise projection, on Monday. The Exit Poll figures give a significant edge to BJP across all 4 regions of Gujarat.

While the BJP is likely to continue its dominance in North Gujarat, Central Gujarat, and South Gujarat, it is projected to make huge gains in Saurashtra-Kutch, where Congress won more seats last time owing to the Patidar agitation.

As per the Exit Polls, Congress is poised to replicate its performance in Central Gujarat but incur huge losses in North Gujarat, South Gujarat, and Saurashtra-Kutch. Meanwhile, AAP is projected to win its maximum seats from Saurashtra-Kutch and South Gujarat.

North Gujarat Central Gujarat Saurashtra-Kutch South Gujarat Total BJP 32-40 25-34 34-42 25-32 128-148 Congress 12-18 8-14 12-18 3-9 30-42 AAP 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 2-10 Others 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-3 Total 53 40 54 35 182

Overall predicted seat share

BJP is predicted to win 128-148 seats as against the 99 seats which it won in the 2017 Assembly polls. In this case, BJP might bag the highest number of seats since 2002 which was the first election that the party fought after Narendra Modi took over as the CM.

With a low-key campaign, Congress is predicted to settle for only 30-42 seats. On the other hand, AAP is likely to open its account in the state for the first time ever, with the prediction of it bagging 2-10 seats. Others which might include Independents or candidates of smaller parties like AIMIM are projected to get 0-3 seats.

Parties Seat share BJP 128-148 Congress 30-42 AAP 2-10 Others 0-3 Total 182

The first phase of Gujarat Assembly polls was held on 1 December on 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state. The second phase was held on December 5 on the remaining 93 Assembly seats across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and other central and northern Gujarat regions. In the first phase, the voter turnout was 63.3%, while in the second phase it was 58.38%.